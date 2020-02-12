OKCash Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,804.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and Upbit. In the last week, OKCash has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $13,804.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00049596 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00068400 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001053 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00080608 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,408.21 or 1.00414382 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000654 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000414 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,994,782 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

