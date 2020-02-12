Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $441.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) to post sales of $441.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $438.14 million and the highest is $444.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $393.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.39. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $442,895.51. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $791,273.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,507.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,838 in the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,651,000 after purchasing an additional 175,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,064,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,236,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,762,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 979,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,437,000 after purchasing an additional 124,258 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 613,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

