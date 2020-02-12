OLXA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (OLXA)

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded 60.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One OLXA token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Coinlim. In the last week, OLXA has traded down 53.6% against the U.S. dollar. OLXA has a total market cap of $141,310.00 and $3.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.29 or 0.03485478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00255737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00150465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,359,419,210 tokens. The official website for OLXA is www.olxacoin.com. The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OLXA is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset. OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin.

OLXA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Coinlim. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OLXA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OLXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

