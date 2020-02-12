Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Downgraded to Hold at Cfra

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

NYSE:OMC traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.61. The stock had a trading volume of 988,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,425. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 62,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $109,000.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

