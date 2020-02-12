Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

Oncimmune (LON:ONC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ONC opened at GBX 31.87 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. Oncimmune has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 115 ($1.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.59.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

