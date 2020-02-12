ONE Gas (OGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect ONE Gas to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:OGS opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a one year low of $79.22 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Sidoti started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

