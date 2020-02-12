OneLedger (OLT) Hits Market Cap of $2.79 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. OneLedger has a market cap of $2.79 million and $511,113.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx, LATOKEN and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00046839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $633.98 or 0.06087795 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00058298 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00128316 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001355 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,111,803 tokens. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, UEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.