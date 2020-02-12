OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Stephens

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stephens from $54.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OMF. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneMain to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

OneMain stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OneMain by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 121,130 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in OneMain by 257.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

