OneRoot Network (RNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.81 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00047573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $629.68 or 0.06060414 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00059334 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024915 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00120973 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009709 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

