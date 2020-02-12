Ontology Market Capitalization Achieves $677.58 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $677.58 million and $222.85 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00010203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, Indodax and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000492 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Koinex, Binance, HitBTC, Huobi, Kucoin, BCEX, BitMart, Bibox, Indodax, Bitbns, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

