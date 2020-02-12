Open Platform 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,218.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Open Platform has a total market cap of $880,409.00 and $7,218.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

