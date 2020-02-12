Open Trading Network (OTN) Achieves Market Cap of $21,594.00

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Open Trading Network has a total market capitalization of $21,594.00 and approximately $254.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.03562794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00248066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00142632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003025 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bit-Z, YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

