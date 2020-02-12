Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ST. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 754.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 422,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 372,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 200,209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $6,723,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,153,000 after purchasing an additional 127,889 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

