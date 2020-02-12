Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Up 18.4% in January

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 952,500 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 804,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Orange by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,886,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,528,000 after acquiring an additional 234,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Orange by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 486,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 112,303 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,056,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 249.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 147,780 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Societe Generale raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ORAN stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. Orange has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

