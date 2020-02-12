OraSure Technologies (OSUR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $11.87.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSUR. BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.