Orbitcoin Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001851 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 89.1% against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $619,778.00 and approximately $1,180.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.01280964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00049739 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016525 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00221323 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002501 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00067854 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.