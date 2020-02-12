Orbs Price Tops $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Orbs has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. One Orbs token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex, ProBit Exchange and Upbit. Orbs has a total market cap of $21.47 million and $2.20 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.03569267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00247370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00143499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,036,224,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

