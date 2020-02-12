Orchid Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.75 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. Orchid has a total market cap of $19.71 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00002893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

