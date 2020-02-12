Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 132,400 Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 132,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Crowdstrike as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after buying an additional 1,247,169 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $10,802,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $8,392,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $6,908,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $6,603,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

In related news, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $3,348,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,004,694 shares of company stock worth $415,232,337.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $65.05. 176,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,788. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.