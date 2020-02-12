Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.01 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 295.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,067 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,399. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.33. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,675 shares of company stock valued at $634,333. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

