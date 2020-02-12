Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.53 Million Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CDW by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 725,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.49. The stock had a trading volume of 52,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.98. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $90.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.63.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $174,447.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,004. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

