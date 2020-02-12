Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of AerCap at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.5% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 67,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in AerCap by 30.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 882,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 205,396 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 37,483 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 31.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,641,000 after purchasing an additional 327,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34.

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

