O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 4.1% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $19,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 596.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,152,000 after acquiring an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 55,974 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 175,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,705 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 347,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.47. The stock had a trading volume of 833,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $427.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $349.71 and a 1-year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.