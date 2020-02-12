OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.36 Million

Analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce $20.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $22.01 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $20.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $97.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.47 million to $117.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $152.04 million, with estimates ranging from $110.06 million to $183.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 42.78%.

OGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in OrganiGram by 1,304.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 206,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 192,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.88 million and a P/E ratio of -11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.