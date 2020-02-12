OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,490,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 9,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGI. Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,327. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $379.04 million and a PE ratio of -11.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 1,304.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 206,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 192,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.