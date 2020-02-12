Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $38.84 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 154.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00046824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $628.44 or 0.06043699 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00058405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024951 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00128280 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,406,404 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.