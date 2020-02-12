Origo (OGO) Price Up 70.2% This Week

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Origo token can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Origo has traded up 70.2% against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a market cap of $9.63 million and $10.07 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00046567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.90 or 0.05967511 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00056632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00120354 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009837 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (OGO) is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,908,836 tokens. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origo is origo.network.

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

