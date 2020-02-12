Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Short Interest Update

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,500 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 519,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Ormat Technologies news, insider Lowe Brian 270,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $112,434.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,108.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,957 shares of company stock valued at $927,059. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,589,000 after acquiring an additional 99,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $16,514,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen cut shares of Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

