Osisko gold royalties (OR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of -0.08. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

OR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

