Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

OTIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.75. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Otonomy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Otonomy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth $4,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

