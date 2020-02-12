Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) Short Interest Up 30.0% in January

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ottawa Savings Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ OTTW opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.43.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts.

