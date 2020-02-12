Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 21.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 959,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 347,238 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

OTLK stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -1.08.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.