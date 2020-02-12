Ovintiv (OVV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.07. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.75 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.46.

