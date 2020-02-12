Owens Corning (OC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Owens Corning to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OC stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.47.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

