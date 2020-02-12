Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ORCC stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $19.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on Owl Rock Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.72.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

