OWNDATA Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 114.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 161.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $32,860.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00411397 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009547 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012643 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001387 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.