Oxycoin (OXY) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Oxycoin has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Oxycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Oxycoin has a total market capitalization of $98,465.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00052551 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

