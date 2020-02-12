Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,525 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $295,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.06. 806,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,173,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $59.62 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

