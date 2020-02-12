Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Short Interest Down 18.4% in January

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PD opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. Pagerduty has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PD shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pagerduty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $1,306,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,687,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,457,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,305,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,264.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the third quarter worth about $8,611,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the fourth quarter worth about $18,619,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

