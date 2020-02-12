PAL Network Hits Market Cap of $449,060.00 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One PAL Network token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, DOBI trade, CPDAX and Bilaxy. PAL Network has a total market cap of $449,060.00 and $7,415.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAL Network has traded up 89.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.03562794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00248066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00142632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003025 BTC.

PAL Network Token Profile

PAL Network’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet. The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network.

PAL Network Token Trading

PAL Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, DOBI trade, IDEX, Bilaxy, CPDAX, DEx.top, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAL Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

