Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 566.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.27. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAAS. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

