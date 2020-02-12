Pandacoin Market Capitalization Hits $830,121.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pandacoin has a market cap of $830,121.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

