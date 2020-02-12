Paragon Price Reaches $0.0236 (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Paragon has a market cap of $526,555.00 and $20.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paragon has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.03506639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00259487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00147563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002962 BTC.

About Paragon

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,198 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

