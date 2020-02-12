ParallelCoin Market Cap Tops $150,761.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $150,761.00 and $179.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004616 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00803629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000358 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

