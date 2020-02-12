Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00 to $1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.06 EPS.

Shares of PGRE stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $15.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGRE. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a sell rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.20.

In other news, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein purchased 33,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $450,066.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,164,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,103,853.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $222,409.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656,206 shares in the company, valued at $184,222,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

