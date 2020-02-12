Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Laurentian

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Laurentian from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target points to a potential upside of 118.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.05.

Shares of TSE:POU traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 308,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,118. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.41. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.91 and a twelve month high of C$9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The firm has a market cap of $752.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.14.

In related news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,498,411.32.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

