ParkinGo Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001319 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $9,146.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00049289 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001095 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00081976 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,440.11 or 1.00250277 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000651 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,611,527 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

