Parsley Energy (PE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Parsley Energy to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PE stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.72. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

