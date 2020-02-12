Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Short Interest Up 23.8% in January

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 749,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 605,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Parsons to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Parsons by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

PSN stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. Parsons has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $43.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Parsons had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

