Pason Systems Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.51. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$12.45 and a 1 year high of C$21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.69.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$347,150. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Kessler bought 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.61 per share, with a total value of C$35,104.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$793,144.42.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.